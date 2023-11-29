ADVERTISEMENT

Special committee to auction shops in new textile complex in Erode

November 29, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor S. Nagarathinam chairing the council meeting in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said a 10-member special committee would be formed for auctioning 294 shops in the newly constructed Abdul Gani Textile Hub at Panneerselvam Park in Erode.

The Corporation’s ordinary and urgent council meetings, chaired by Mayor S. Nagarathinam, were conducted here on Wednesday in which 52 resolutions were passed. The textile hub was constructed a year ago at ₹51.59 crore, but remains unutilised as traders want priority in allocation of shops to them at a reduced rent and deposit.

Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy told the councillors that both a limited and open tender system would be followed in auctioning the shops. He said the existing traders would be allowed to participate in a limited tender system and they would be given priority in allotting shops. Likewise, any trader could participate in an open tender system, he added.

He said a committee comprising five officials and five councillors would be formed that would conduct the auction in a transparent manner.

Both AIADMK and DMK councillors pointed to the tardy implementation of underground sewerage scheme works in their wards and wanted damaged roads re-laid. They also highlighted the street dog menace in the wards and wanted a permanent solution to the problem. The councillors sought regular supply of protected drinking water to all the wards in the city and also stressed on fogging and anti-dengue operations in all the areas. They also wanted cleaning activities in all the wards and not only on arterial roads.

