Special coaching for TET exams in Krishnagiri from August 21

August 16, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The District Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre has proposed to conduct special coaching for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board exams on its campus starting from August 21.

The coaching will be provided for the TNTET Paper I and II of the Teachers recruitment exams. According to the district employment office, a total of 6,553 vacancies for UG teachers and 3,587 vacancies for PG teachers are sought to be filled up through the exams. Those seeking to avail the free coaching may register online through https://rb.gy/uw3rl

Further details may also be ascertained on 04343-291983.

