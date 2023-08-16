HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special coaching for TET exams in Krishnagiri from August 21

August 16, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The District Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre has proposed to conduct special coaching for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board exams on its campus starting from August 21.

 The coaching will be provided for the TNTET Paper I and II of the Teachers recruitment exams. According to the district employment office, a total of 6,553 vacancies for UG teachers and 3,587 vacancies for PG teachers are sought to be filled up through the exams.   Those seeking to avail the free coaching may register online through https://rb.gy/uw3rl

 Further details may also be ascertained on 04343-291983.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.