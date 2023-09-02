Special coaching for SC/ST candidates to clear GRE/TOEFL

September 02, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing & Development Corporation Ltd (TAHDCO) is offering special coaching for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe students to enable them appear for GRE/ TOEFL/ GMAT/ IELTS exams.

Students belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe and converts to Christianity are eligible to attend the class. The aspirants must have completed Plus-Two/graduation and must be keen on pursuing studies abroad in engineering and management, pure science and applied medicine, agricultural science and medicine, international commerce, accounting, economic finance; humanities, social science, fine arts, law, and arts and science. The annual family income must not exceed ₹3 lakh. Further details are available on www.tahdco.com; or TAHDCO office, No.3. Vinayagar Koil road, Virupatchipuram, Dharmapuri.

