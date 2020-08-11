Special classes begin for school students in tribal settlement

Students from Puliyankandi tribal settlement attending a special class at a panchayat union primary school in Aliyaron Tuesday.

Coimbatore

11 August 2020 23:15 IST

Officials from the Department of School Education on Tuesday arranged special classes for students of Puliyankandi tribal settlement in Kottur Town Panchayat, who were unable to access online classes or televised lessons due to lack of electricity.

According to Pollachi District Educational Officer (DEO) S. Subramanian, five teachers from various government schools will be teaching Class X students at a panchayat union primary school on weekdays from 10 a.m. for about two hours. “The teachers will come in their own vehicles to the school. A minimum of one teacher will take the class on one subject every day," he said. A total of seven students studying Class X from Puliyankandi tribal settlement attended the class on Tuesday. All COVID-19 precautionary measures such as physical distancing and wearing of masks would be adhered to during the special classes, the DEO said.

Nearly 20 school students in Puliyankandi were unable to access online classes or Kalvi TV as the schools remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. While the focus initially would be on students entering Class X, special classes for other students would be arranged soon.

District President of Tamil Nadu Tribal Association V.S. Paramasivam welcomed the decision. “This step will ensure that their education continues uninterrupted,” he said.

In a petition to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani on July 28, Mr. Paramasivam sought special classes for school students from various tribal communities who were unable to access online classes.

Mr. Paramasivam said school education officials must soon arrange special classes for students from other tribal settlements in Pollachi taluk, particularly in the settlements in Anamalai Tiger Reserve.