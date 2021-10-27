Special camps to solve patta-related issues begin

ERODE

27 October 2021 23:00 IST

Special camps to make corrections in patta, including name, sub-division and other corrections, began at revenue villages in all the 10 taluks in the district here on Wednesday.

The State government had announced that camps will be held in all the revenue villages on Wednesdays and Fridays from October 27 to January 12, 2022, to solve patta-related issues and asked the landowners and farmers to approach officials during the camps held in their villages on the dates specified.

Advertising

Advertising

Each camp was monitored by an officer in the rank of Deputy Collector where a zonal deputy tahsildar, revenue inspector and village administrative officer were present. Farmers and landowners submitted petitions with necessary documents that were verified on the spot.

Officials said that corrections in survey number, sub-division, area, name of the patta holder, father’s name, changes in relationships, and exclusion of names of nearby landholders that were made by mistake in the patta were made during the camp.

Documents including A-Register Extracts, were verified by the monitoring officer and after passing orders, corrections were made online on the spot. Other petitions related to old-age pension, plea for free house site patta, drinking water and road facility and other petitions were also received and registered and forwarded to the Collectorate.

Officials said that villagers were given prior information regarding the date of conduct of camps in their areas using the public address system.