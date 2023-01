January 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

The Department of Registration will conduct special camps till March 31 to clear pending undervalued documents.

According to a press release from the district administration, there are several undervalued documents pending across the State. All such cases have been decided and those concerned should collect the documents be March 31 by paying the duty fixed. The Department is looking at various measures to clear all these pending documents.