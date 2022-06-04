Special camps to be held in Dharmapuri
Special camps are proposed to be held in 57 villages selected on a pilot basis for the implementation of Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme here. The special camps will be held on June 7, with the participation of all line departments, an administration release said.
