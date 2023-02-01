ADVERTISEMENT

Special camps to be held for recovery of stamp duty arrears in Dharmapuri

February 01, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

DHARMAPURI   The State Registration Department has proposed to conduct special camps in all 12 sub-registrar offices for revenue recovery on under valued stamp duty and release of documents.

Public, whose records are frozen for outstanding stamp duties may contact the Special Deputy Collector( Stamps) at Salem Collectorate and the Special Tahsidar (Stamps) at the Dharmapuri Collectorate regarding the arbitration proceedings. The solution entails payment of stamp duty shortfall along with the interest, following which the documents shall be released.  

