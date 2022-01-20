Special camps to administer booster dose held in Erode and Salem

Special camps to administer booster dose vaccine for persons who have completed the second dose 39 weeks or nine months ago were conducted at 22 hospitals in the district on Thursday.

Of the total 58,024 persons eligible for receiving booster dose vaccine, 5,336 have received the booster dose, so far. Camps were held at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital and at the Government Hospital at Mettur and at the 20 Government Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the district.

Collector S. Karmegam in a release said that booster doses will be administered to eligible persons during the special camps to be held on Thursdays across the district. He also requested eligible persons who are yet to receive their first and second doses to get vaccinated at the earliest.

In Erode, special camps were held at 76 centres across the district, including government hospitals and PHCs to administer booster dose vaccine to eligible persons. Health officials said that 2,500 frontline workers and health staff had already received their booster doses while it was targeted to vaccinate 5,500 persons on Thursday.