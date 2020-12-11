Special camps in Coimbatore to make changes in voters’ list

To be held at all polling booths on December 12 and 13

The district administration would hold special camps at all polling booths on December 12 and 13 to add, delete names in voters’ list or make changes to the details therein, said a release.

Eligible persons whose names were not in the draft list released on November 16 or those who had attained 18 years of age as on January 1, 2021 should use Form 6 to add names.

Those who want names deleted should use Form 7 and those desiring changes in details entered against their names should use Form 8, the release said and added that those who migrated from the address mentioned in the voters’ list to another location within the same Assembly constituency should use Form 8A to have the address changed.

And, those who have shifted from the address in the list to an address in another Assembly constituency should use Form 6, the release said.

Those seeking inclusion or changes could avail of the services online by visiting www.nsvp.in or the voters’ helpline app(mobile application), the release added.

The district administration would release the final voters’ list on January 20, 2021.