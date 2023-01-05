Special camps in Coimbatore for electricity consumers to update Aadhaar details

January 05, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will organise camps on January 6 at five locations in the city to enable electricity consumers add their Aadhaar numbers to the service connection number.

A press release from Tangedco said the camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Azad Nagar, Karumbukadai, Annuparpalayam, Lorry Petai and Housing unit, all under the Ukkadam office of Tangedco. Consumers will have to share the Aadhaar number and service connection number, it said.

Officials at Tangedco said almost 70% of the consumers in the region, covering Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris districts, have added their Aadhaar number.

However, in some pockets, the coverage remains poor. The Tangedco is taking several steps for 100% coverage. The officials are talking to consumers to allay fears and hesitations regarding updating Aadhaar details.

In rural areas, too, there are special camps and door-to-door campaigns. There are public announcements, urging consumers to come forward and give the Aadhaar details, the officials said.

Apart from Ukkadam in Coimbatore city, similar camps are being held across the region where the number of consumers covered remains relatively less, they said.