Special camps held in districts to trace missing persons

Salem

23 November 2020 00:08 IST

Complaints registered from 2010 reviewed

Special camps to resolve complaints of missing persons were organised by the police departments in Salem, Erode, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts on Sunday.

According to police officials, as per the instructions of Special DGP (Law and Order) Rajesh Das, ‘missing person’ complaints registered from 2010 were reviewed at the camps, in the presence of the complainants .

The Salem District Police took up 174 complaints registered from 2010 at the drive held at the Armed Reserve grounds at Linemedu here. Superintendent of Police S.Deepa Ganiger, DIG Pradip Kumar visited the camp.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police, the details of the missing persons were matched with the photographs of unidentified bodies in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems portal and with the photographs of persons at different Homes here.

The Salem City Police reviewed 210 complaints registered from 2010 at the special drive. City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Police Commissioners M.Chandrashekaran and S.Senthil took part in the camp held at a private wedding hall here. Police found probable matches in four cases.

In Erode, Superintendent of Police P.Thangadurai said that of the 259 missing person complaints registered in the district from 2010, 40 cases were resolved during a special drive conducted from November 16. At the drive conducted on Sunday, the whereabouts of an unidentified body was traced.

In Dharmapuri, Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar launched the programme at the District Armed Reserve grounds and 102 cases were reviewed. In Krishnagiri, ADSP Raju launched the programme and over 137 cases were taken up for review.