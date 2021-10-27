Special camps from Oct. 27 to solve patta-related issues

Erode

27 October 2021 00:03 IST

Special camps will be held in all the revenue villages in the district on Wednesdays and Fridays from October 27 to January 12, 2022, to solve patta-related issues.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a statement said that Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran had in the State Assembly on August 31 announced that the government would conduct special camps in villages for landowners and farmers to sort out issues related to patta. An officer in the rank of Deputy Collector has been appointed as the monitoring and disposal officer for each taluk. During the camp, zonal deputy tahsildar, revenue inspector and village administrative officer would collect petitions from the people and make necessary corrections such as spellings, names, relationships online. Issues related to name transfer of patta would also be solved during the camp.

