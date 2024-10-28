ADVERTISEMENT

Special camps for voter roll revision scheduled

Published - October 28, 2024 08:34 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Special camps for voter roll revision are scheduled to be held for the six Assembly segments here on November 9, November 10, November 23 and November 24.

According to the administration, special voter roll revision that entailed the inclusion of names, deletion of names, change of name and addresses, and linking of Aadhar numbers will be carried out in these camps. In the runup to it, the draft electoral roll will be released here on Tuesday.

The draft electoral roll is being released with January 2025 as the qualifying date for the inclusion of first-time voters. Upon the release of the draft electoral roll, special camps scheduled for the weekends in November on the aforementioned 4 dates will enable voters to apply for changes to their details on the voter list.

