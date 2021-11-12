Coimbatore

Special camps for revisions in voters’ list on Nov. 13, 14

Special camps for revisions in the draft voters’ list will be conducted on November 13 and 14 in the respective polling booths in the district.

According to Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, revisions in the draft electoral roll prepared for the urban local body elections with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date will be conducted up to November 30. Special camps for revisions including deletions, correction of name and addresse will also be conducted on November 27 and 28 in the polling booths of the wards

Persons who will attain 18 years of age as of January 1, 2022 may attend the camps for registration. Similarly, online registration for voters’ list revisions may also be made on www.nvsp.in. Voter helpline 1950 may also be used, the Collector said.


