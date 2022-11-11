Special camps for revision in voters’ list in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
November 11, 2022 23:35 IST

As instructed by the Election Commission of India, the district administration will conduct special voters’ list revision camps on November 12, 13, 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all designated polling centres in all Assembly constituencies of Coimbatore district. Those who have completed 18 years of age, need to correct entries in the list and link their Aadhaar number with their Voter ID card can make use of the camp.

TNPSC Group - I model exam on Nov. 13, 15

Coimbatore District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will hold model exams for TNPSC Group - I aspirants on November 13 and 15. The exam will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the marks will be reviewed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the results will be announced subsequently on the same day. Interested candidates can register for the free test on st udycirclecbe@gmail.com to obtain the hall ticket. Only those with the ticket will be allowed inside the hall in Coimbatore District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, Government ITI Complex, Mettupalayam Road, G.N. Mills, Koundampalayam.

