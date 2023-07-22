ADVERTISEMENT

Special camps for name transfer for electricity connections from July 24

July 22, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Special camps would be conducted at all Tangedco section offices for a month from July 24 for name transfer for electricity consumers in Erode Electricity Distribution Circle. 

A release said after submitting the application and payment of charges, name change will be done on the spot. The month-long camp would be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all working days, except Sundays and other holidays. 

The documents for households and shops were house tax receipt or copy of land document or computerised patta copy or land ownership certificate or court order copy, if any, and heir certificate or no-objection certificate from other heir and indemnity bond. For industrial connection – tax receipt or document and low tension agreement along with above documents and for agriculture – copy of land document or patta, land ownership certificate from Village Administrative officer, FMB sketch and low tension agreement.  

 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US