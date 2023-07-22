Special camps for name transfer for electricity connections from July 24

July 22, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

Special camps would be conducted at all Tangedco section offices for a month from July 24 for name transfer for electricity consumers in Erode Electricity Distribution Circle.

A release said after submitting the application and payment of charges, name change will be done on the spot. The month-long camp would be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all working days, except Sundays and other holidays.

The documents for households and shops were house tax receipt or copy of land document or computerised patta copy or land ownership certificate or court order copy, if any, and heir certificate or no-objection certificate from other heir and indemnity bond. For industrial connection – tax receipt or document and low tension agreement along with above documents and for agriculture – copy of land document or patta, land ownership certificate from Village Administrative officer, FMB sketch and low tension agreement.