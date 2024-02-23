Special camps for issuing Aadhaar cards in schools inaugurated in Salem, Namakkal

February 23, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Salem

Special camps for issuing Aadhaar cards for students in schools were inaugurated in Salem and Namakkal districts on Friday.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the Aadhaar registration of students at a school in Coimbatore. Following this, special camps were inaugurated in Salem and Namakkal districts.

In Namakkal district, District Revenue Officer R. Suman inaugurated the camp at the Fort Municipality High School.

The DRO said that the government has launched this scheme to enable students to register and update their Aadhaar card through an authorised agent of Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited at their school without having to travel to a permanent Aadhaar centre for registration or renewal.

Steps have been taken to give Aadhaar cards to 4,483 out of 1.16 lakh students studying in the government primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools in the district. Besides, those who want to renew the cards can do so, the DRO added.

In Salem, Additional Collector (development) Alarmelmangai inaugurated the camp at Gugai Government Women’s Higher Secondary School. Ms. Alarmelmangai said that in the district, out of 5.87 lakh students, 20,146 do not have Aadhaar cards and steps have been taken to provide cards for them.