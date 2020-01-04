Special camps for enrolment of voters

A two-day special camp for enrolment of voters, who turned 18 years as on January 1, 2020 as qualifying date, began in the district on Saturday.

Election officials said the camps were being held in all the 2,213 polling booths in 912 polling stations in the district and would continue on Sunday.

They said the camps would also be held on January 11 and 12 and the final electoral rolls would be published on February 14.

Apart from inclusion of names in the electoral list, correction and deletion of names could be done in the special camps. Also, transposition could be filed during the special camp days, they added.

Eligible voters should bring copies of residence or age proof, passport size colour photo and other documents in support for including the name in the list.

As per the draft electoral rolls released on December 23, 2019, there are 18,89,622 electors, 9,24,645 men, 9,64,625 female, 79 others and 273 service electors, in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district.

Salem/Namakkal

Special camps to correct particulars of voters in the draft electoral rolls were held at various places in both the districts on Saturday.

According to officials, the special camps were organised at 3,276 polling booths in 1,163 polling centres in Salem. Applications for deletion and inclusion of name in the electoral rolls, address change within Assembly segment and from one Assembly segment to another could be done at the special camps, a release said.

District Collector S.A.Raman said, in a release, that special camps had been conducted in all 11 Assembly segments in Salem and similar camps would be held on January 5, 11 and 12 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Mr. Raman reviewed the arrangements at camps set up at Cluni Matriculation Higher Secondary School and the Government Girls Higher Secondary school in Manakkad.

DMK MLA R.Rajendran also visited the camp set up at Manakkad School and checked availability of forms for various purposes.

In Namakkal, District Collector K.Megraj reviewed the arrangements at the Government Higher Secondary School, Sellapampatti and a few other places here and advised officials regarding the procedures. In Namakkal, the camps were held at 661 places.