Special camps for electricity consumers to link Aadhaar details

January 05, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Salem

Tangedco has organised special camps for two days to link Aadhaar number with electricity consumer number in areas under Tangedco’s Salem East Division of the Salem Distribution Circle.

In a release on Thursday, East Division executive engineer (operations and maintenance) N. Gunavardhini said the special camps would be conducted on January 6 and January 7 at Subam Marriage Hall at Gorimedu, Kannankurichi Periya Mariamman Temple, Corporation Primary School at Kumarasamipatti, and the Panchayat offices of S.N. Managalam, Periyagoundapuram, Nattamangalam, Anuppur, Mettupatti, Thadanur, and Vellalagundam. Likewise, camps would be held at the Government Middle School at Selliamman Nagar and the Maramangalam Panchayat Office at Yercaud.