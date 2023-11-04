Special camps for electoral rolls revision begin in Erode

November 04, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ERODE

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, special summary revision of electoral rolls were held at 2,222 polling stations in 952 locations across the district on Saturday.

Draft electoral rolls for all the eight Assembly constituencies, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam, and Bhavanisagar (SC) were released on October 27. The district administration announced that requests for any changes in the rolls can be done through the voter helpline App, at the website voters.eci.gov.in or by submitting forms during the special camps to be held on November 4,5,18 and 19.

The camps were held from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the polling stations, where the forms for inclusion, deletion and correction in the electoral roll were made available for the voters. Officials said applications will be received till December 9 and final electoral roll would be published on January 5, 2024.

P. Shankar, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Mission, who has been appointed as roll observer, and District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected polling stations in corporation limits.

