Special camps for differently-abled persons

As part of the special initiative to issue Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) for the differently-abled persons, special camps have been organised in Mettupalayam taluk for two days on December 19 and 20 at three different places.

A release said that as part of phase I on Tuesday, camps would be held in Lorry Owners Thirumana Mandapam for those living in Marudur, Karamadai, Sikkarampalayam and Bellathi and at Boraiah Goodwar Thirumana Mandapam in Thayanur for those residing in Velliankadu, Tholampalayam, Kalampalayam and Kembarampalayam.

The camp on Wednesday will be held at Shanmuga Thirumana Mandapam for those residing in Sirumugai, Irumbarai, Iluppanatham, Vellapalayam and Jadayampalayam and also at Mettupalayam Pathira Gowdar Thirumana Mandapam for those hailing from Mettupalayam, Nellithurai, Odanthurai nd Chikkadasampalayam.

The special camps will be held between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Differently-abled persons are advised to utilise the opportunity to avail various welfare schemes of the government by bringing their original ID card for disability, PP size photograph, aadhaar card and ration card, the release added.

BSNL mela

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has organised special mela for linking aadhaar card number with mobile number of the subscribers in all the Customer Service Centres from December 18 to February 6, 2018, a release said.