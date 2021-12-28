Special camps for correction in title deed

COIMBATORE

28 December 2021 17:56 IST

The district administration will hold special camps on December 29 and 31 at 17 villages to carry out corrections in title deed (patta), a release said.

As per a government order of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, to enable members of the public submit petitions seeking correction in title deed, the administration would hold the camp at Mooduthurai village (Mettupalayam), Kuppanur (Annur), Vilankurichi (Coimbatore North), Kammalapatti, Jallipatti and Chenjeri (Sulur), Ettimadai (Madukkarai), Alandurai (Perur), Kampalapatti (Anamalai), Zamin Uthukuli (Pollachi) and Varadhanur and Krishnarayapuram (Kinathukadavu) on December 29, and Chinna Kallipatti (Mettupalayam), Vadakkalur (Annur), Saravanampatti (Coimbatore North), Kadampadi and Kangeyampalayam (Sulur), Thenkarai (Perur), Kottur(Anamalai), Gomangalam, S. Malayandipattinam (Pollachi) and Devarayapuram (Kinathukadavu) on December 31, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising

At the camp, members of the public could submit petition seeking changes in land survey and sub-division number, land extent, title deed holder name and kin’s name, relationship and difference in extent between the title deed holder and neighbouring land holder, the release also said and asked the petitioners to be present with all the relevant documents.