Special camps at Kolli Hills to distribute assistance

Namakkal

22 December 2021 19:47 IST

The Namakkal district administration would be organising special camps in Kolli Hills to distribute welfare assistance to the tribals.

District Collector Shreya P.Singh said in a release that the first camp would be held at Valvil Ori Hall at Semmedu on December 28 and the second camp at Othakadai in Perungarai Naadu. According to a release, the camps would be held to issue community certificates, applications for electronic ration cards, addition of names in family cards and other corrections, delivery of various equipment for differently-abled persons and conduct of various tests for differently-abled persons and health camps through hospitals under Chief Minister’s health insurance scheme.

