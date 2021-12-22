Coimbatore

Special camps at Kolli Hills to distribute assistance

The Namakkal district administration would be organising special camps in Kolli Hills to distribute welfare assistance to the tribals.

District Collector Shreya P.Singh said in a release that the first camp would be held at Valvil Ori Hall at Semmedu on December 28 and the second camp at Othakadai in Perungarai Naadu. According to a release, the camps would be held to issue community certificates, applications for electronic ration cards, addition of names in family cards and other corrections, delivery of various equipment for differently-abled persons and conduct of various tests for differently-abled persons and health camps through hospitals under Chief Minister’s health insurance scheme.


