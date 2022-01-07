Coimbatore

Special camp to provide smart cards for transgenders in Namakkal

A special camp to provide smart cards for transgenders will be held at the respective taluk civil supplies office here on Saturday. A press release said that transgenders who were yet to receive new smart cards can apply for it with documents such as Aadhaar card, transgender identity card, a proof for place of residence and a photograph.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2022 4:43:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/special-camp-to-provide-smart-cards-for-transgenders-in-namakkal/article38168161.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY