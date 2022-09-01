Special camp to link Voter ID with Aadhaar on Sept 4 in Coimbatore district

Staff Reporter
September 01, 2022 18:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A special camp for linking voter ID with Aadhaar will be held in all polling stations on September 4 (Sunday), Collector G.S Sameeran and district electoral officer said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Voters can submit their Aadhaar number along with Form-6B to these officers at the polling station concerned or directly through https://www.nvsp.in, https://votersportal.eci.gov.in or the Voters Helpline Mobile App.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app