Special camp to link Voter ID with Aadhaar on Sept 4 in Coimbatore district

A special camp for linking voter ID with Aadhaar will be held in all polling stations on September 4 (Sunday), Collector G.S Sameeran and district electoral officer said in a statement.

Voters can submit their Aadhaar number along with Form-6B to these officers at the polling station concerned or directly through https://www.nvsp.in, https://votersportal.eci.gov.in or the Voters Helpline Mobile App.


