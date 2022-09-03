Special camp to link Aadhaar with voter identity in Erode on September 4
A special camp will be held at 2,222 polling booths across the district to link Aadhaar with voter identity card here on Sunday.
A release from the District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all the polling booths in the constituencies in the district and people can submit the filled-in Form-6B to the booth officers for linking. Also, they also voluntarily upload their Aadhaar details through the website https://www.nvsp.in and through the Voter Helpline App.
