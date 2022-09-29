Special camp to link Aadhaar with voter identity card in Erode on October 1

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 29, 2022 18:54 IST

A special camp will be held at 2,222 polling booths across the district to link Aadhaar with voter identity card on Saturday.

A release from District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all the polling booths in the constituencies in the district. People can submit the filled-in Form-6B to the booth officers for linking.

Also, they can voluntarily upload their Aadhaar details through the website https://www.nvsp.in and through the Voter Helpline App.

