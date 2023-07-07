HamberMenu
Special camp to issue community certificates in Bargur

July 07, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A special camp to issue community certificates to school students and the public will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the community hall at Thamaraikarai in Bargur hills on Saturday.

Members of Sholaga and Uraly communities, coming under Scheduled Tribes, were demanding community certificates for their children who were pursuing studies in schools and colleges. They had placed a request with the district administration to conduct a camp in the hill area.

A communication from the office of the Revenue Divisional Office, Gobichettipalayam, to revenue officials and sub-divisional level forest rights committee members said that based on the request, a camp would be held for people of Bargur ‘A’ village in Anthiyur block.

G. Divya Priyadarshini, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gobichettipalayam, will conduct the camp and students and the public can attend with required documents for applying online. People who needed community certificates were asked to come with copies of Aadhaar card, family card and community certificates of family members to be submitted as annexure.

