Special camp in Krishnagiri for transpersons

A special camp to help transpersons enrol for various welfare schemes is scheduled to be held on June 21. According to the administration, the camp will enable transpersons to enrol in the welfare board and provide them assistance to apply for the Chief Minister’s health insurance scheme, registrations and corrections to Aadhaar, and registration under Ayushman Bharat among other welfare schemes. The camp will take place at the Collectorate from 11 a.m to 2 p.m on June 21.

Collector K.M.Sarayu has invited transpersons to attend the camp.