GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special camp in Krishnagiri for transpersons

Published - June 13, 2024 10:46 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A special camp to help transpersons enrol for various welfare schemes is scheduled to be held on June 21. According to the administration, the camp will enable transpersons to enrol in the welfare board and provide them assistance to apply for the Chief Minister’s health insurance scheme, registrations and corrections to Aadhaar, and registration under Ayushman Bharat among other welfare schemes. The camp will take place at the Collectorate from 11 a.m to 2 p.m on June 21.

Collector K.M.Sarayu has invited transpersons to attend the camp.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.