Special camp helps transgenders get essential identity cards

Transgenders taking part in the camp at the Corporation Higher Secondary School at Siddhapudur in the city on Thursday.

Coimbatore

09 July 2021 00:14 IST

Hundreds of transgenders from various parts of Coimbatore district participated in the special grievances redress camp organised by the district administration here on Thursday to assist them in getting the essential identity cards.

The camp was held at the Corporation Higher Secondary School in Siddhapudur, where officials from the Revenue Department such as revenue inspectors, tahsildars and Revenue Divisional Officers were present. According to District Social Welfare Officer P. Thangamani, over 300 transgenders from across the district participated to avail of or make revisions in their Aadhaar cards, ration cards, voter identity cards and identity cards from the Third Gender Welfare Board along with availing the State government’s monthly pension of ₹ 1,000 for those above 40 years of age.

According to a release, the special camp was organised based on petitions regarding the need for members of the transgender community to revise their gender and photograph details on their Aadhaar cards and Welfare Board identity cards. Collector G.S. Sameeran and District Revenue Officer Ramadurai Murugan inspected the camp and issued revised ration cards to five beneficiaries.

Ms. Thangamani said a COVID-19 vaccination camp was also held on the school premises, in which about 100 beneficiaries received their first dose of vaccine. Around 750 transgenders were residing in Coimbatore district and the special camp was part of the district administration’s efforts to ensure that all of them possessed the essential identity cards and other documents, she said. A similar camp for around 50 transgenders was held at the Sub-Collector’s Office in Pollachi on Thursday.

D. Shilpa, a transwoman from Chinnavedampatti who was one of the coordinators for the camp, said this camp had been a long-standing demand for the transgenders in Coimbatore district. “Many [transgenders] were unable to get these identity cards for a long time,” she said.