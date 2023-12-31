Special camp held under PMUY scheme in Coimbatore

December 31, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A special grievances redress camp was organised by Coimbatore District Revenue Officer (DRO), M. Sharmila, along with other department heads at Odanthurai village in Mettupalayam on Saturday, as part of meetings held under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwal Yojana (PMUY) scheme.

Launched by the Central government in 2016, the scheme aims to provide Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) connection to each household in the country.

The camp was also held after repeated requests made to the district administration by residents and panchayat members in Mettupalayam. “For each grievance, we cannot make a trip to the Collectorate. Therefore, we wanted a camp here,” said Anjana Kathirvel, a petitioner who requested for a new LPG connection.

A total of 184 petitions were submitted during the meeting, including requests for permanent housing facilities, land title and deed transfer, name change, availing of benefits of welfare scheme for women, Adi-Dravidar community and tribal people, street lights, road facility, new drainage connections, drinking water supply and electricity and LPG connections.

A few petitions were also submitted to the Departments of Rural Development, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Disabled Persons Welfare, Urban Habitat Development, Health and Forest.

While the administration promised that the petitions would be addressed by the department concerned within 30 days, petitions pertaining to individual LPG connections were disposed of the same day with three households getting new connections.