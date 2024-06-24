GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special camp held for transpersons in the Nilgiris

Published - June 24, 2024 07:13 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district Collector, M. Aruna, handed over driving licences to three transpersons during a special camp held in the district recently.

The district administration said the special camp for transpeople that is being conducted across the State was held in Udhagamandalam and was organised by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department. “The goal of the camps is to ensure that all transgender persons in the Nilgiris have government identity cards that are linked to their respective Aadhasr cards, ration cards, voter ID, and that they are given Ayushman Bharat cards, and access to the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” the district administration said in a press release.

It was also announced that a special grievances redress meeting would be held to listen to and address the grievances of transpeople in the Nilgiris on the first Friday of each month. “We appeal to all transpeople to attend the meeting and raise any grievances they may have and to avail of all government services,” the release said.

The district administration also appealed to the transgender community to raise awareness among other transpeople to avail of the government schemes and services.

