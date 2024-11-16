 />
Special camp for revision of electoral rolls begins in Erode district

Published - November 16, 2024 06:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A special voter roll revision camp in progress at a polling station in Erode on Saturday.

A special voter roll revision camp in progress at a polling station in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

A special camp for the revision of electoral rolls commenced in all the eight Assembly Constituencies in Erode district on Saturday.

The draft electoral roll for the district, which has a total of 19,64,676 voters, was released on October 29, 2024. The Election Commission of India has announced special weekend camps on November 16, 17, 23 and 24, during which voters can submit forms for name inclusion, deletion and corrections. The revision exercise is being conducted with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date for age eligibility. The final electoral roll will be released on January 6, 2025.

As a result, camps began at all 2,222 polling stations in the district on Saturday. Election officials said that various forms are available at the polling stations, and eligible voters can fill the suitable form and submit them with necessary documents during the camps. The forms include, Form 6 – inclusion of name for first time or shifting from one constituency to another constituency, Form 7 – deletion of name, Form 8 – correction to particulars in the roll and Form 8A – transposition of entry in the roll. Additionally, eligible voters who wish to add, delete and correct their names in the voter’s list can apply through the application Voter Helpline App or the portal at voters.eci.gov.in.

District Election Officer and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara visited polling stations at Ganapathipalayam, Saminathapuram Pudur and Lakkapuram, all in Modakkurichi taluk.

