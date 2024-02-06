GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special camp for regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots in Coimbatore rescheduled

February 06, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The special camp for regularisation of unapproved plots and layouts originally scheduled for February 11 and 18, has been rescheduled for February 19 and 25.

The special camps would be held at Zonal offices of the Corporation, said a release from Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran. Public are requested to approach the zonal offices with necessary documents, layout plan and application fee of ₹ 500 and submit the same at the Town Planning Section at the Corporation main office on or before February 23.

