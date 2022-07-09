Special camp for persons with disabilities in Erode

Special medical camps for persons with disabilities will be held on July 12 and 14 in Bargur during which Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities (UDID) will be given.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the the camps would be held at the Bargur Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School on July 12 and at Government Higher Secondary School at Moongilpatti and at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Kallangkattuvalasu on July 14. Registration for receiving the card will be done during the camp and hence persons should come with a medical certificate and their National Identity Card along with two photographs.

.