Special camp for name transfer for electricity connections on July 20

July 15, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 A special camp for name transfer for electricity consumers in Erode South division will be held at the Office of Superintending Engineer on E.V.N. Road, near the Government Hospital, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 20. 

A release said that consumers who want name transfer can participate in the camp with necessary documents including Aadhaar card and application for name transfer. The documents for households and shops were house tax receipt or copy of land document or heir certificate or no-objection certificate from other heir and for industrial connection – low tension agreement along with above documents and for agriculture – copy of land document or patta, land ownership certificate from Village Administrative officer, FMB sketch and low tension agreement. 

 

