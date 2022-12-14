  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Special camp for name transfer for electricity connections in Perundurai on December 22 

December 14, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A special camp for name transfer for electricity consumers in Perundurai will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer in Perundurai division between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on December 22.

A release said that consumers who want name transfer can participate in the camp with necessary documents. The documents for households and shops were house tax receipt or copy of land document or heir certificate or no-objection certificate from other heir and for industrial connection – low tension agreement along with above documents and for agriculture – copy of land document or patta, land ownership certificate from Village Administrative officer, FMB sketch and low tension agreement.

Power consumers can visit the office at Karumandichellipalayam, near Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Thudupathi Road, Sanitorium, Perundurai 638 053, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.