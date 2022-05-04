Special camp conducted for sanitary workers in Salem

The Salem Corporation conducted a special health camp for its sanitary workers at Thongum Poonga here on Wednesday.

Mayor A.Ramachandran inaugurated the camp. According to officials, as many as 550 sanitary workers took part in the camp. The camp would be conducted for next two days as well to cover all 2,200 workers under the Corporation.

Doctors from various specialisations, including general medicine, orthopedics, gynecology, cardiology, ophthalmology and others were present in the camp. Necessary medicines were provided to the workers and persons requiring further treatment would be referred to government hospital, officials said.