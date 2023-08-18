HamberMenu
Special business campaign for MSMEs in Salem

August 18, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) is conducting a special business campaign for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from August 21 to September 1 in Salem.

The TIIC is run by the Tamil Nadu Government State Finance Corporation since 1949. It provides financial assistance to MSMEs and service sectors under various special schemes to set up new industries or expansion of existing units. The TIIC branch office at Swarnapuri is conducting the business campaign.

A detailed presentation on the special features of various schemes of TIIC, including capital subsidies under the New Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) and loans under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme (AABCS), will be presented at the camp. A 50% discount will be given on investment fee to loan applications submitted during the camp. For details, call 94443-96850 or 94443-96809, according to a release.

