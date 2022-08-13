Special business campaign for MSMEs from August 17 to September 2 in Erode

A special business campaign for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be held from August 17 to September 2 at Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) Erode branch office.

A release said that TIIC, founded in 1949, is a Tamil Nadu Government Finance Corporation operating at the State level and has been a pioneer in the development of the industry by providing loans to numerous industries with the support of the State government. The corporation provides loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, service sectors under various special schemes to set up new factories , service companies, expand existing units and diversification.

A campaign will be held during which detailed presentations on the special features of various schemes of TIIC, 25% government of Tamil Nadu capital subsidy up to ₹150 lakh, Central and State Government Grants, New Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) will be presented.

Term loan applications submitted during the campaign will be given a 50% discount on the investigation fees. First generation entrepreneurs, existing entrepreneurs, industrialists are kindly requested to take advantage of this opportunity to come up with business plans and avail business loans and eligible grants from the governments.

The campaign will be held at the branch office at C.S. Sengottiah Complex, II Floor, 23, Chidambaram Colony, 80 Feet Road, Periyar Nagar, Erode – 638 001. For details, contact 0424-2262080 and 94454 72947, the release added.