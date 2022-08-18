Special business campaign by TIIC in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) is conducting a special business campaign for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) here till September 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official press release, the TIIC provides financial assistance to MSMEs under various special schemes to set up new industries, to service oriented units for setting up new business, to diversify products, etc. Loan application submitted during the campaign will be given a 50 % discount on the investment fee.

Officials in TIIC said that the Corporation is looking at ₹1,500 cr loans to be disbursed during the campaign across the State. It will also conduct awareness programmes on the schemes offered, entrepreneurship, and government support programmes. One major awareness programme is held in each region too.

As part of the campaign, TIIC conducted an awareness programme here on Wednesday. The two branches here - in Coimbatore and Kurichi - will receive applications till September 2 from MSMEs for setting up new units, expansion, or diversification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The response is good for the last two days though there are reports of a slowdown in industrial activity, the sources said. For details, dial 9444396841 / 9445023471.