Special buses for Kundam festival at Bannari

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSTC), Erode Zone, will be operating special buses on March 21, 22 and 28 on account of Kundam festival and also for special puja at Bannari Amman Temple.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that special buses would be operated from Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Tiruppur, Erode, Gobichettipalayam, Kavundapadi, Bhavani, Sathyamangalam, Puliyampatti, Mysuru, Nambiyur and Bhavanisagar to Bannari temple on the two days for the festival and also on March 28 for the puja.