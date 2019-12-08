Special buses for Karthigai festival

On account of Karthigai Deepam festival and Girivalam, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited, Salem Division, will be operating special buses to Tiruvannamalai on various routes from Dec. 9 to 12.

A press release said that the festival falls on December 10, while the Girivalam is on December 11.

Hence, the division will be operating special buses for three days to Tiruvannamalai in the following routes: Salem – Harur – Uthangarai, Attur – Kallakurichi, Namakkal – Salem – Harur – Uthangarai, Harur – Uthangarai, Dharmapuri – Uthangarai, Krishnagiri – Uthangarai, Hosur – Krishnagiri – Uthangarai, Palacode – Uthangarai and Bengaluru – Uthangarai. It requested the devotees to utilise the bus services.