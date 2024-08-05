ADVERTISEMENT

Special buses for Gurunathaswamy temple festival in Erode

Published - August 05, 2024 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Erode region, will operate special buses from various places to Arulmigu Gurunathaswamy temple at Pudupalayam in Anthiyur from August 7 to 11 for the annual festival.

A release said buses would be operated from Erode, Bhavani, Guruvareddiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Ammapettai, Mettur, Kavundapadi, Bargur, Vellithiruppur and Ennamangalam to the temple.

The four-day festival would be held from August 7 to 10 and cattle and horse exhibitions that draw huge crowds would also be organised.

