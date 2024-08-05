Special buses for Gurunathaswamy temple festival in Erode

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Erode region, will operate special buses from various places to Arulmigu Gurunathaswamy temple at Pudupalayam in Anthiyur from August 7 to 11 for the annual festival.

A release said buses would be operated from Erode, Bhavani, Guruvareddiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Ammapettai, Mettur, Kavundapadi, Bargur, Vellithiruppur and Ennamangalam to the temple.

The four-day festival would be held from August 7 to 10 and cattle and horse exhibitions that draw huge crowds would also be organised.